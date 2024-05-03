On May 3, 2024, Denise Singleton, Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary of WestRock Co (WRK, Financial), sold 9,700 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

WestRock Co (WRK, Financial) specializes in paper and packaging solutions. The company operates globally, providing paper products, packaging solutions, and recycling services to various industries.

Following this transaction, the market cap of WestRock Co stands at $13.28 billion, with shares priced at $51.46 each. This pricing positions the company with a price-earnings ratio of 43.27, significantly above both the industry median of 17.47 and the company's historical median.

The GF Value of WestRock Co is calculated at $40.25, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.28. This suggests that the stock is currently Modestly Overvalued.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 9,700 shares and has not purchased any shares. In the same period, there have been four insider sells and no insider buys at WestRock Co.

The valuation metrics, such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are derived from historical data, adjustments based on past performance, and future business estimates from analysts.

This sale by the insider at WestRock Co provides a snapshot of the company's current stock valuation and insider activity, reflecting the ongoing financial transactions within the company's upper management.

