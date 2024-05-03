Director Douglas Pertz Acquires 110,000 Shares of Vestis Corp (VSTS)

On May 3, 2024, Douglas Pertz, Director at Vestis Corp (VSTS, Financial), purchased 110,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction increased the insider's holdings significantly, reflecting a strong commitment to the company's future.

Vestis Corp (VSTS, Financial) operates in the retail sector, focusing on providing various consumer goods. The company has been a notable player in the industry, catering to a diverse range of consumer needs.

The purchase by the insider was executed at a price of $10.02 per share, valuing the transaction at approximately $1,102,200. Following this acquisition, the insider now owns a total of 120,370 shares in Vestis Corp, representing a substantial investment in the company.

The recent buy is part of a broader trend observed over the past year at Vestis Corp, where insider buying activity has been prevalent. There have been four insider buys and zero insider sells during this period. This pattern suggests a positive outlook on the company's value and stability from those closest to its operations.

Shares of Vestis Corp were trading at $10.02 on the day of the transaction. The company's market cap stands at $1.30 billion. Vestis Corp's current price-earnings ratio is 9.40, which is lower than both the industry median and the company's historical median, suggesting a potentially undervalued stock according to the GF Value.

This insider transaction could signal a bullish stance on the company's future prospects and financial health. Investors often look at insider trades as a gauge of confidence within the company, making this a noteworthy development for current and potential shareholders of Vestis Corp (VSTS, Financial).

