May 06, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to the AMG First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being requested. It is now my pleasure to introduce Patricia Figueroa, Head of Investor Relations. Thank you. Please go ahead.
Patricia Figueroa - Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. - Head of IR
Good morning, and thank you for joining us today to discuss AMG's results for the first quarter of 2024. Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that during this call, we may make a number of forward-looking statements, which could differ from our actual results materially. And AMG assumes no obligation to update these statements. A replay of today's call will be available on the Investor Relations section of our website, along with a copy of our earnings release, and a reconciliation of any non-GAAP financial measures, including any earnings guidance announced on this call.
In addition, this morning, we posted an updated investor presentation to our website and encourage investors to consult our site regularly for updated information. With
Q1 2024 Affiliated Managers Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 06, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...