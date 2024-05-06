Q1 2024 Krystal Biotech Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

StÃ©phane Paquette - Krystal Biotech Inc - VP, Business Development



Good morning, and thank you all for joining today's call. Earlier today, we released our financial results for the first quarter of 2024 the press release is available on our website at www.krystalbio.com. We also filed our earnings 8-K and 10-Q with the SEC earlier today.



Joining me will be Krish Krishnan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Suma Krishnan, President of Research and Development; Jennifer McDonough, Senior Vice President of Patient Access Analytics and Operations; Christine Wilson, Senior Vice President and Head of US Sales and marketing; and Kate Romano, Chief