Q2 2024 Tyson Foods Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Tyson Foods Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call.



(Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Sean Cornett, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Sean T. Cornett - Tyson Foods, Inc. - VP of IR



Good morning, and welcome to Tyson Foods' Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call.



On today's call, Tyson's President and Chief Executive Officer, Donnie King; and Chief Financial Officer, John R. Tyson, will provide some prepared remarks followed by Q&A. Additionally, joining us today are Brady Stewart, Group President, Beef, Pork and Chief Supply Chain Officer; Melanie Boulden, Group President, Prepared Foods and Chief Growth Officer; Wes Morris, Group President, Poultry; and Amy Tu, President, International.



We also have provided a supplemental presentation, which may be referenced on today's call and is available on Tyson's Investor Relations website via the link in our webcast. During today's call, we will make forward