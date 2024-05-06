Q1 2024 Jones Lang LaSalle Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Q1 2024 JLL Earnings Conference Call. My name is Benjamin, and I'll be your operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, the conference is being recorded.



I will now turn the call over to Scott Ebinger, Head of Investor Relations. Scott, you may begin.



Scott Einberger - Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated - IR Officer



Thank you, and good morning. Welcome to the First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated.



Earlier this morning, we issued our earnings release along with a slide presentation and Excel file intended to supplement our prepared remarks. These materials are available on the Investor Relations section of our website. Please visit ir.jll.com.



During the call and in our slide presentation and accompanying Excel file, we reference certain non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe provide useful information for investors. We include reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP in our earnings release and slide presentation.



As a reminder,