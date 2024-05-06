Q1 2024 Atlas Energy Solutions Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to Atlas Energy Solutions, Inc., first-quarter 2024 financial and operational results conference call. (Operator instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded.



I will now turn the conference over to Kyle Turlington, Vice President, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.



Kyle Turlington - Atlas Energy Solutions Inc - VP, IR



Hello, and welcome to the Atlas Energy Solutions conference call and webcast for the first quarter of 2024. With us today are Bud Brigham, Executive Chairman; and John Turner, CEO, President, and Chief Financial Officer. Brad and John will be sharing their comments on the company's operational and financial performance for the first quarter of 2024, after which we will open the call for Q&A.



Before we begin our prepared remarks, I would like to remind everyone that the call will include forward looking statements as defined under the US Securities laws. Such statements are based on the current information and management's expectations. As of this statement and are not guarantees of