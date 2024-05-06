Q3 2024 NAPCO Security Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Napco Security Technologies FQ. three 2024 earnings conference call. At this time, all lines are in a listen only mode following the presentation, we will conduct a question and answer session. If at any time during this call you require immediate assistance, please press star zero for the operator. This call is being recorded on May sixth, 2024.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Francis Noski, VP, Investor Relations. Go ahead.



Francis Okoniewski III - NAPCO Security Technologies Inc - Vice President of Investor Relations



Thank you, Joanna, and good morning, everyone. My name is Fran ConnectKey. I'm Vice President of Investor Relations for Napco Security Technologies. Thank you all for joining today's conference call to discuss financial results for our fiscal third quarter 2024. By now, you should have had the opportunity to review our earnings press release discussing our quarterly results. If not a copy of the release is available in the Investor Relations section of our website, w.