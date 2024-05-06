May 06, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the NW Natural Holdings Company Q1 2024 earnings call. My name is Natasha, and I will be your moderator for this day. (Operator Instructions) Now I have the pleasure of handing you over to your host, Nikki. Nikki, please go.
Nikki Sparley - Northwest Natural Holding Co - Director - Investor Relations
Thank you, Natasha. Good morning and welcome to our first quarter 2024 earnings call. As a reminder, some things that will be said this morning contain forward-looking statements that are based on management's assumptions which may or may not occur. Cor a complete list of cautionary statements refer to the language at the end of our press release. We expect to file our 10-Q later today. As mentioned, the teleconference is being recorded and will be available on our website following the call.
Please note these calls are designed for the financial community. If you are an investor and have additional questions after the call, please contact me directly at 503-721-2530. News media may contact David Roy at 503-610- 7157. Speaking this
Q1 2024 Northwest Natural Holding Co Earnings Call Transcript
May 06, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...