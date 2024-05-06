Q1 2024 Ensign Energy Services Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Ensign Energy Services Inc. conference call. (Operator Instructions) Thank you.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Nicole Romanow, Investor Relations. You may begin your conference.



Nicole Romanow - Ensign Energy Services Inc - Investor Relations



Thank you, Julie. Good morning and welcome to Ensign Energy Services first-quarter conference call and webcast. On our call today, Bob Geddes, President and COO; and Mike Gray, Chief Financial Officer, will review Ensign's first-quarter highlights and financial results, followed by our operational update and outlook. We'll then open the call for questions.



Our discussion today may include forward-looking statements based upon current expectations that involve several business risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause results to differ materially include, but are not limited to political, economic, and market conditions; crude oil and natural gas prices; foreign currency fluctuations; weather conditions; the company's