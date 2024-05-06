Q1 2024 Artivion Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings.



Welcome to our TVN First Quarter 2024 financial conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. A brief question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone should require operator assistance during the conference, please press star zero on your telephone keypad. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to Lynn Martin at the Gilmartin Group. Thank you. You may begin.



Laine Morgan - Gilmartin Group LLC - Moderator



Thanks, operator. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining the call today. Joining me today from our Caribbean's management team are Pat Mackin, CYO., and Lance Berry, CFO.



Before we begin, I'd like to make the following statements to comply with the Safe Harbor requirements of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Comments made on this call that look forward in time involve risks and uncertainties and are forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward