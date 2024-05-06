May 06, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to bet on this system Inc. First Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. A brief question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone should require operator assistance during the conference, please press star zero on your telephone key pad. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Mr. Tim plus Investor Relations. Thank you, Mr. Bosch, you may begin.



Tim Perz - Varonis Systems Inc - Director - Investor Relations



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today to review Verona Pharma's First Quarter Financial Results. The on the call today are Yaki Faitelson, Chief Executive Officer, Guy Melamed, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Heritage. After preliminary remarks, we will open the call to a question and answer session.



During this call, we may make statements related to our business that would be considered forward-looking statements under federal