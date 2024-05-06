Q4 2024 Microchip Technology Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Microchip Q4 and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Eric Bjornholt, Senior Vice President and CFO. Thank you. Eric, you may begin.



James Eric Bjornholt - Microchip Technology Incorporated - Senior VP & CFO



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. During the course of this conference call, we will be making projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company. We wish to caution you that such statements are predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. We refer you to our press releases of today as well as our recent filings with the SEC that identify important risk factors that may impact Microchip's business and results of operations.



In attendance with me today are Ganesh Moorthy, Microchip's President and CEO; Steve Sanghi, Microchip's Executive Chair; Rich Simoncic, Microchip's