May 06, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello. Thank you for standing by. My name is Sarah, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the finance of America First Quarter 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Michael fan, Senior Vice President Finance. You may begin.



Michael Fant - Finance of America Companies Inc - SVP, Finance



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to finance of America's First Quarter 2024 earnings call. With me today are Graham Fleming, Chief Executive Officer; Kristen Kristen N. Sieffert, President; and Matt Engel, Chief Financial Officer. As a reminder, this call is being recorded and you can find the earnings release on our Investor Relations website at www.financeofAmerica.com.



In addition, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures on this call. You can find reconciliations of non-GAAP to GAAP financial measures discussed on today's call. To the extent available