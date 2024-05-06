Q1 2024 Lucid Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Maynard Joseph Um - Lucid Group, Inc. - Head of IR



Thank you, and welcome to Lucid Group's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. Joining me today are Peter Rawlinson, our CEO and CTO; and Gagan Dhingra, our Interim CFO and Principal Accounting Officer.



Before handing the call over to Peter, let me remind you that some of the statements on this call include forward-looking statements under federal securities laws. These include, without limitation, statements regarding the future financial performance of the company, production and delivery volumes, financial and operating outlook and guidance, macroeconomic and industry trends, company initiatives and other future events. These statements are based on predictions