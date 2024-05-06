On May 6, 2024, Richard Costello, Chief Financial Officer of Green Brick Partners Inc (GRBK, Financial), sold 40,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail here.

Green Brick Partners Inc is engaged in the building and development of residential properties. The company operates in several major metropolitan areas across the United States, focusing on real estate development and homebuilding.

This recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend where the insider has sold a total of 50,000 shares over the past year, without purchasing any shares. Over the same period, there have been 2 insider buys and 11 insider sells within the company.

On the date of the sale, shares of Green Brick Partners Inc were priced at $56.77. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $2.534 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 8.55, which is below both the industry median of 11.485 and the historical median for the company.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Green Brick Partners Inc is $43.03 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.32.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and stakeholders may consider these insights and trends in their decision-making processes regarding Green Brick Partners Inc.

