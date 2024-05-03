On May 3, 2024, Eric Parthemore, Director of StoneX Group Inc (SNEX, Financial), sold 2,250 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 6,713 shares and has not purchased any shares.

StoneX Group Inc (SNEX, Financial) is a diversified financial services organization providing financial products and advisory services. The company's services include risk management, hedging, financing, and physical trading. StoneX serves clients from a variety of sectors including agriculture, commodities, and global markets.

The shares were sold at a price of $74.67, valuing the transaction at approximately $167,507.50. This sale occurred when StoneX Group Inc's market cap was approximately $2.42 billion.

Regarding valuation metrics, StoneX Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.70, which is below the industry median of 18.95. The company's stock is currently trading with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 2.06, indicating that it is significantly overvalued according to the GF Value estimate.

The insider transaction history for StoneX Group Inc shows a trend with 2 insider buys and 22 insider sells over the past year.

The GF Value, a proprietary measure used to estimate the fair value of stocks, suggests that StoneX Group Inc is currently priced well above its intrinsic value, based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This recent insider activity could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insights into how insiders are positioning themselves with respect to the stock's current valuation and market performance.

