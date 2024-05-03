On May 3, 2024, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,240 shares of United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR, Financial) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at a price of $259.91 per share.

United Therapeutics Corp, a biotechnology firm, focuses on the development and commercialization of unique products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,640 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction follows a pattern observed in the company, where there have been 53 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

The shares of United Therapeutics Corp were trading at $259.91 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $11.56 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 12.32, which is lower than the industry median of 28.055 and also below the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $282.13, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.92.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation perceptions at United Therapeutics Corp.

