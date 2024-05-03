On May 3, 2024, Judy Olian, Director at United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR, Financial), executed a sale of 10,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on May 6, 2024, as reported in the SEC Filing.

United Therapeutics Corp, a biotechnology firm, focuses on the development and commercialization of unique products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions.

Following this transaction, the insider's total sales over the past year amount to 15,000 shares, with no recorded purchases in the same period. This sale is part of a broader trend observed over the last year at United Therapeutics Corp, where there have been 53 insider sells and no insider buys.

Shares of United Therapeutics Corp were priced at $258.56 on the day of the sale. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $11.56 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 12.32, which is lower than the industry median of 28.055 and also below the historical median for the company.

The GF Value of the stock is $282.13, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.92. This suggests that United Therapeutics Corp is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples like price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation perspectives.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.