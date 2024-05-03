On May 3, 2024, Scott Flaherty, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Willis Lease Finance Corp (WLFC, Financial), sold 6,636 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing.

Willis Lease Finance Corp specializes in the acquisition, management, and leasing of commercial aircraft engines. The company operates a diverse portfolio, providing solutions to clients globally in the aviation and aerospace sectors.

Following this transaction, the insider has sold a total of 21,637 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases in the same timeframe. This sale is part of a broader trend at Willis Lease Finance Corp, which has seen a total of 63 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Willis Lease Finance Corp were priced at $53.37 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $362.87 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 6.45, which is below both the industry median of 17.77 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Willis Lease Finance Corp is estimated at $57.02 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.94.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus for past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This recent insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and company valuation metrics such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow.

