On May 3, 2024, Pierre Naude, the Chief Executive Officer of Ncino Inc (NCNO, Financial), sold 31,055 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

Ncino Inc (NCNO, Financial) specializes in cloud banking and digital solutions that enhance the efficiency and compliance of financial institutions. The company's innovative platform assists banks in managing operations, improving customer interaction, and adhering to regulatory standards.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 183,908 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within Ncino Inc, where there have been 63 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Ncino Inc were trading at $30.41 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $3.53 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Ncino Inc is estimated at $46.05 per share, suggesting that the stock is significantly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.66. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

