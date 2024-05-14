Gregory Orenstein, the Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer of Ncino Inc (NCNO, Financial), executed a sale of 10,411 shares in the company on May 3, 2024. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing.

Ncino Inc (NCNO, Financial) specializes in cloud banking and digital solutions that enhance the efficiency and compliance of financial institutions. The company's innovative platform supports banks and credit unions in optimizing their operational capabilities.

On the day of the sale, shares of Ncino Inc were priced at $30.41, valuing the company with a market cap of approximately $3.53 billion. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend where the insider has sold a total of 27,630 shares over the past year, without any recorded purchases.

The broader insider activity for Ncino Inc shows a pattern of 63 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year, suggesting a significant preference for selling among the insiders.

Regarding valuation, with a current share price of $30.41 and a GF Value of $46.05, Ncino Inc is considered Significantly Undervalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.66. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

Investors and stakeholders in Ncino Inc may consider these insider transactions and valuation metrics as part of their investment decision-making process.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.