Bradley James, Group Vice President of Exponent Inc (EXPO, Financial), sold 3,528 shares of the company on 2024-05-06, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at a price of $95 per share.

Exponent Inc is a science and engineering consulting firm known for its work in analyzing accidents and failures, and testing products and materials. The company's expertise is often sought in litigation, particularly when complex technical analysis is required.

Over the past year, Bradley James has sold a total of 11,186 shares of Exponent Inc and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 12 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, Exponent Inc shares were trading at $95, giving the company a market cap of approximately $4.79 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 47.73, significantly higher than both the industry median and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Exponent Inc's stock is estimated at $108.14, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.88.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business projections provided by analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance or stock valuation adjustments.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.