Release Date: May 06, 2024

Positive Points

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc reported a 9% increase in revenue to $5.1 billion, driven by strength in Resilient revenues and a return to growth in Transactional revenues.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 70% to $187 million, and adjusted diluted EPS rose by 168% to $1.78, reflecting strong operational efficiency and cost management.

The company experienced a 12% growth in Resilient revenues, led by Workplace Management and Property Management, indicating robust demand for these services.

Transactional revenue saw a 1% increase, marking the first year-over-year increase since Q2 2022, driven by notable increases in investment sales activity.

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc maintained strong liquidity with $2.3 billion available, including $1.9 billion of undrawn credit facility capacity, and reduced net leverage to 1.9x.

Negative Points

Global commercial real estate investments declined by 4% year-over-year to $135 billion, indicating a slowdown in the market.

The global office vacancy rate increased by 30 basis points to 16.5% in Q1, mainly driven by North America, reflecting ongoing challenges in the office leasing market.

First quarter leasing activity in the industrial sector declined globally due to geopolitical and economic uncertainties, showing signs of market volatility.

Revenue from advisory fees in LaSalle decreased by 7% due to ongoing valuation declines and lower fees in Europe, highlighting pressures in asset management services.

JLL Technologies reported a 12% decline in revenue due to lower bookings and delays in client decisions, impacting the growth trajectory of this segment.

Q & A Highlights

Q: It seems like there are lease and signs alike in Capital Markets. So how are you thinking about your capacity there if things potentially improve later this year?

A: Christian Ulbrich, CEO of JLL, responded that the company has not significantly reduced its producer capacity, maintaining sufficient capacity to drive higher revenues if the market improves in the latter part of the year. They are using the current market environment to assess and potentially increase capacity within their teams, although this involves a relatively small number of brokers.

Q: In Work Dynamics, there was a notable step-up in profit this quarter. Can you help parse out some of the moving pieces there?

A: Christian Ulbrich explained that the previous year's drag from the Tetris contract did not recur this year, contributing to better performance. Significant wins last year are now generating benefits, and ongoing efforts to enhance productivity across all service lines, including Work Dynamics, have led to margin expansion.

Q: With the reporting change, you're now switching to the adjusted EBITDA number for the full year. Can you provide any outlook or brackets around what you expect from a margin perspective on a total revenue basis with the new reporting?

A: Karen G. Brennan, CFO of JLL, clarified that while they will discuss targets on an adjusted EBITDA dollars basis instead of a margin basis, the dollar targets are equivalent to what was previously communicated for margin targets. For example, the 2024 targets previously communicated as 12.5% to 14.5% adjusted EBITDA margin are now expressed as $950 million to $1.15 billion.

Q: Can you discuss the strength in U.S. office leasing mentioned in your presentation? Is it primarily in the Class A and trophy segment, or are there signs of life further down market?

A: Karen G. Brennan noted incremental improvements in office leasing, primarily led by the highest quality spaces with increasing rents. Large lease deals are returning but remain below pre-pandemic levels. New tenant requirements are nearing 30% of pre-pandemic levels, and the sublease vacancy rate is falling, indicating a decrease in new additions and notable backfill activity, especially in the Bay Area and New York.

Q: Regarding the midterm financial targets and the potential impact of rent cuts and transaction activity, how should we interpret the timing to achieve these targets?

A: Karen G. Brennan stated that while they are still categorizing these as midterm targets, the shape of the recovery in transactional markets later this year will be crucial before committing to a specific calendar year to achieve those targets. They are focused on having accelerated growth in adjusted EBITDA relative to revenue trends, regardless of the recovery's shape.

Q: What are you seeing in terms of average office lease duration? Are companies more willing to sign longer leases at this point in the cycle?

A: Karen G. Brennan provided data on the U.S. office market, noting that the weighted average lease term was 7.8 years in the first quarter, consistent with 2023 but below the 8.6 years seen in 2019. The increase in sublease activity, which typically involves shorter terms, is pulling down the overall average.

