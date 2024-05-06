Release Date: May 06, 2024

Positive Points

Heidrick & Struggles International Inc (HSII, Financial) reported strong top-line growth in the first quarter, demonstrating the company's ability to transform client value into shareholder value.

The company has maintained a strong financial position with a pristine balance sheet, including no debt, which positions it well for future growth and stability.

Heidrick & Struggles International Inc (HSII) has made significant investments in technology and AI, which are expected to enhance operational efficiency and client services.

The company's recent acquisitions, Atreus and B4Z, have been accretive, contributing positively to the financial results and expanding the firm's service offerings.

Heidrick & Struggles International Inc (HSII) has a diversified portfolio with growth in all three business units: Executive Search, Heidrick Consulting, and On-Demand Talent, indicating robust business operations.

Negative Points

Despite overall growth, the company faces challenges in the European and Asian markets, which have shown some choppiness due to geopolitical and economic uncertainties.

The adjusted EBITDA margin has seen a slight decline from the previous year, indicating potential pressures on profitability.

General and administrative expenses have increased, primarily due to costs associated with business development travel and office occupancy, which could impact the bottom line if not managed effectively.

The On-Demand Talent segment, despite growth, still recorded an adjusted EBITDA loss, suggesting that this segment is yet to reach profitability.

Heidrick & Struggles International Inc (HSII) anticipates a higher tax rate in the coming years, which could affect net income and shareholder returns.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the trend in search confirmations and how they compared to your expectations for Q1?

A: Mark Harris, CFO, noted that Q1 usually shows strength due to seasonal factors and that the results exceeded their expectations, particularly in the Americas. Europe performed as expected, while Asia Pacific was slightly behind.

Q: How is the demand for CEO and Board searches compared to other positions?

A: Mark Harris explained that Board searches are consistent with usual patterns, while CEO searches have shown stronger demand, likely influenced by recent challenges like the pandemic and economic shifts. Demand for VP-level positions might slow down compared to C-level roles.

Q: What are your R&D spending plans for the rest of the year, especially concerning AI and technology advancements?

A: Mark Harris indicated that R&D spending would maintain its current pace throughout the year, with a significant focus on AI, which is seen as crucial for leveraging technology in the business.

Q: Could you elaborate on the choppiness in the European and Asian markets and your expectations for the Americas?

A: Thomas Monahan, CEO, acknowledged economic and geopolitical volatility impacting Europe and Asia more than the U.S., but expressed confidence in their teams and strategy in these regions.

Q: Can you provide an update on Heidrick Navigator and your digital product development roadmap?

A: Thomas Monahan highlighted that Navigator is a robust platform facilitating client engagement and is designed to support the launch of additional digital products, enhancing client workflows and service integration.

Q: What is your vision for achieving client-led growth and improving margins?

A: Thomas Monahan emphasized the importance of growing all business segments, leveraging Heidrick's strong client relationships, and focusing on strategic clarity, simplification of services, and amplification of their value propositions to enhance growth and profitability.

