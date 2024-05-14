Levi Strauss & Co's Dividend Analysis

Understanding the Dividend Performance and Sustainability of Levi Strauss & Co

Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.12 per share, payable on 2024-05-23, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-05-08. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Levi Strauss & Co's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Levi Strauss & Co Do?

Levi Strauss & Co is involved in designing, marketing, and selling products that include jeans, casual and dresses pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories directly or through third parties and licensees for men, women, and children under Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. and Denizen brands. The company manages its business according to three regional segments: the Americas, which is the key revenue driver; Europe; and Asia.

A Glimpse at Levi Strauss & Co's Dividend History

Levi Strauss & Co has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2019. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Levi Strauss & Co's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Levi Strauss & Co currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.21% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 2.21%. This suggests an expectation of same dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, Levi Strauss & Co's annual dividend growth rate was 44.20%. Based on Levi Strauss & Co's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Levi Strauss & Co stock as of today is approximately 2.21%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2024-02-29, Levi Strauss & Co's dividend payout ratio is 0.47. Levi Strauss & Co's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Levi Strauss & Co's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2024-02-29, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported net profit in 9 years out of past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Levi Strauss & Co's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors. Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Levi Strauss & Co's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Levi Strauss & Co's revenue has increased by approximately 11.10% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 69.41% of global competitors. The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Levi Strauss & Co's earnings increased by approximately 73.70% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 90.13% of global competitors. Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 8.70%, which outperforms approximately 54.24% of global competitors.

Next Steps

Looking at Levi Strauss & Co's dividend payments, dividend growth rate, payout ratio, profitability, and growth metrics, the company appears to be in a strong position to maintain or potentially increase its dividends in the foreseeable future. Investors seeking to capitalize on dividend stocks might find Levi Strauss & Co an appealing option given its consistent dividend history and solid growth prospects. For more detailed analysis and other high-dividend yield opportunities, GuruFocus Premium users can utilize the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.