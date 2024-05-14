Bloomin' Brands Q1 2024 Earnings: Adjusted EPS Meets Expectations Despite Revenue Dip

Insights into Fiscal Performance and Strategic Moves

Author's Avatar
28 minutes ago
Summary
  • Adjusted Diluted EPS: Reported at $0.70 for Q1 2024, below the estimated $0.74.
  • Revenue: Totaled $1,195.3 million in Q1 2024, slightly below the estimate of $1,196.90 million.
  • Operating Income Margin: GAAP operating income margin decreased to 6.4% in Q1 2024 from 9.7% in Q1 2023.
  • Restaurant-level Operating Margin: Declined to 16.0% in Q1 2024 from 17.9% in the previous year, influenced by higher costs and lower sales.
  • Comparable U.S. Restaurant Sales: Decreased by 1.6% overall, with notable declines at Outback Steakhouse and Bonefish Grill.
  • Net Closure of Restaurants: Completed the closure of 36 underperforming restaurants and five Aussie Grill locations under the 2023 Closure Initiative.
  • Strategic Review: Exploring strategic alternatives for Brazilian operations to maximize shareholder value, with no set timetable for completion.
Article's Main Image

Bloomin' Brands Inc (BLMN, Financial) released its 8-K filing on May 7, 2024, unveiling the financial outcomes for the first quarter of 2024. The company, known for its portfolio of casual dining restaurants including Outback Steakhouse and Carrabba's Italian Grill, reported an adjusted diluted EPS of $0.70, aligning with analyst estimates but showing a decrease from the previous year's $0.98. Total revenues reached $1,195.3 million, a decline of 4% year-over-year, slightly missing the estimated $1,196.90 million. This performance reflects challenges including a strategic calendar shift and the impact of the 2023 Closure Initiative.

1787799991620890624.png

Company Overview

Bloomin' Brands operates as a prominent player in the casual dining industry, managing a mix of owned and franchised locations across the globe. The company's brands, including Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Bonefish Grill, primarily generate revenue from the United States, although significant operations extend into Brazil and South Korea. The U.S. and international segments encapsulate the company's operational and financial activities.

Financial and Operational Highlights

The quarter saw a notable $83.6 million retirement of convertible notes, impacting the reported diluted EPS, which stood at a loss of $0.96. Adjustments for non-recurring items brought the adjusted EPS to $0.70. The company also faced a 1.9% decrease in restaurant-level operating margins, primarily due to increased costs and a shift in the fiscal calendar that excluded high-volume days, leading to a $16.5 million negative impact on comparable restaurant sales.

Strategic Developments and Future Outlook

Amidst these financial figures, Bloomin' Brands has actively managed its capital structure, evidenced by significant share repurchases and the management of its 2025 convertible notes. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share, underscoring its commitment to shareholder returns. Looking ahead, Bloomin' Brands reaffirmed its full-year financial guidance, expecting adjusted EPS to remain steady, reflecting confidence in its operational resilience and strategic initiatives.

Challenges and Market Position

The decrease in total revenue and operating margins can be attributed to several factors including the fiscal calendar shift and ongoing inflationary pressures affecting labor and commodity costs. However, the company's ability to maintain a stable adjusted EPS amidst these challenges speaks to its robust operational focus and efficiency. Notably, the company's performance in terms of sales remains ahead of the broader casual dining industry, a testament to effective marketing and operational strategies, particularly at Outback Steakhouse.

Exploring Strategic Alternatives

In a significant strategic move, Bloomin' Brands announced the exploration of alternatives for its Brazil operations, aiming to maximize shareholder value. This review, with no set timeline for completion, could potentially lead to a sale of the operations, highlighting the company's proactive approach to optimizing its international portfolio.

The first quarter of 2024 has been pivotal for Bloomin' Brands, reflecting a blend of challenges and strategic maneuvers aimed at sustaining and enhancing shareholder value. As the company continues to navigate a complex market environment, its focus on operational efficiency and strategic growth initiatives will be crucial in driving future performance.

Investor Communications

Bloomin' Brands will further discuss these results and strategies in a conference call, providing an opportunity for investors to gain deeper insights into the company's operations and outlook. The details of this call are available on the company's investor relations website.

This comprehensive overview of Bloomin' Brands' first quarter results underscores the complexities and dynamics of the casual dining market, providing valuable insights for investors and market watchers alike.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Bloomin Brands Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.