On May 7, 2024, Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK, Financial) disclosed its first-quarter financial results through an 8-K filing, revealing a net loss of $32.6 million, or $(0.51) per share. This performance fell short of analyst expectations, which had anticipated a smaller loss of $32.85 million and $(0.45) per share. The company's adjusted net loss stood at $26.2 million, or $(0.41) per share, with adjusted EBITDA reaching $158.7 million.

About Delek US Holdings Inc.

Delek US Holdings Inc. is a diversified downstream energy company with a focus on petroleum refining, logistics, pipelines, renewable fuels, and convenience store retailing. The company operates refineries in Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana with a combined crude throughput capacity of 302,000 barrels per day. Its logistics operations include a significant partnership in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL), enhancing its midstream infrastructure capabilities.

Operational and Financial Highlights

The first quarter of 2024 was marked by several strategic achievements for Delek US, despite the financial losses incurred. Key operational highlights included the execution of debt and equity offerings by Delek Logistics, which bolstered liquidity to approximately $800 million and expanded its volume activity. These initiatives led to an improved leverage ratio, from 4.34x at the end of 2023 to 4.01x, and diluted DK ownership to 72.7%.

President and CEO Avigal Soreq commented on the quarter's performance, noting the company's resilience against regional demand headwinds and its strategic progress.

We are proud of our operational excellence progress that reflects favorable EHS performance trends," said Soreq. "We navigated regional demand headwinds early in the quarter and delivered solid operational performance."

Segment Performance

The refining segment faced challenges, with adjusted EBITDA dropping to $106.1 million from $230.2 million in the prior year, primarily due to lower refining crack spreads. However, the logistics segment saw an increase in adjusted EBITDA to $99.7 million, up from $91.4 million, driven by strong contributions from Delaware Gathering systems and annual rate increases. The retail segment remained stable with a slight increase in adjusted EBITDA to $6.5 million.

Financial Position and Future Outlook

As of March 31, 2024, Delek US reported a robust cash position of $753.4 million, with a net debt of $1,743.5 million. The company remains committed to its strategic growth projects and enhancing shareholder value through safe and reliable operations. The Board of Directors also approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, underscoring its confidence in the company's financial health and future prospects.

Looking ahead, Delek US is poised to continue its focus on operational excellence and strategic initiatives aimed at optimizing its portfolio and realizing value for stakeholders. Despite the current challenges, the company's diversified business model and strong liquidity position it well for navigating future market dynamics and capitalizing on growth opportunities.

Investor Communications

Delek US has scheduled a conference call on May 7, 2024, to discuss detailed quarterly results and provide further insights into its operations and strategic plans. This will be followed by Delek Logistics’ earnings call, offering additional context relevant to Delek US’s logistics segment.

For more detailed financial information and future updates, stakeholders are encouraged to visit the Delek US website and its investor relations pages.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Delek US Holdings Inc for further details.