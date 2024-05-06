Q4 2024 Carborundum Universal Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2024 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Carborundum Universal Limited Q4 FY24 Conference Call hosted by DAM Capital Advisors Limited. (Operator Instructions)



Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Ms. Bhoomika Nair from DAM Capital. Thank you, and over to you, ma'am.



Bhoomika Nair - IDFC Securities - Analyst



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Q4 FY24 Earnings Call of Carborundum Universal.



We have the management today being represented by Mr. Sridharan Rangarajan, Managing Director; Mr. P. Padmanabhan, CFO; Mr. Sushil Bendale, CFO Designate; Mr. G. Chandra Mouli, Adviser, Investor Relations; and Mr. Dinesh Kumar, Senior Manager, Strategic Planning.



I'll now hand over the floor to the management for their initial remarks, post which we'll open up the floor for Q&A. Over to you, sir.



Chandra Mouli - Carborundum Universal Ltd - IR



Good morning, Bhoomika. I'm Chandra Mouli. Let us start the proceedings with the