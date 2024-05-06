May 06, 2024 / 05:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Carborundum Universal Limited Q4 FY24 Conference Call hosted by DAM Capital Advisors Limited. (Operator Instructions)
Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Ms. Bhoomika Nair from DAM Capital. Thank you, and over to you, ma'am.
Bhoomika Nair - IDFC Securities - Analyst
Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Q4 FY24 Earnings Call of Carborundum Universal.
We have the management today being represented by Mr. Sridharan Rangarajan, Managing Director; Mr. P. Padmanabhan, CFO; Mr. Sushil Bendale, CFO Designate; Mr. G. Chandra Mouli, Adviser, Investor Relations; and Mr. Dinesh Kumar, Senior Manager, Strategic Planning.
I'll now hand over the floor to the management for their initial remarks, post which we'll open up the floor for Q&A. Over to you, sir.
Chandra Mouli - Carborundum Universal Ltd - IR
Good morning, Bhoomika. I'm Chandra Mouli. Let us start the proceedings with the
Q4 2024 Carborundum Universal Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
May 06, 2024 / 05:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...