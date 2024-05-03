On May 3, 2024, Gregory Peters, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Netflix Inc (NFLX, Financial), sold 1,278 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 40,147 shares of Netflix Inc, while no shares were purchased.

Netflix Inc, a leader in the streaming entertainment service sector, provides a wide variety of award-winning TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen.

The shares were sold at a price of $593.81, valuing the transaction at approximately $758,671.38. This sale occurred when the stock's market cap was approximately $260.26 billion, reflecting a significant size in the entertainment industry.

The company's current price-earnings ratio stands at 41.92, which is above the industry median of 19. This indicates a higher valuation compared to its peers.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Netflix Inc is estimated at $476.72 per share, making the current price of $593.81 seem modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.25.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 48 insider sells at Netflix Inc, suggesting a trend where insiders are choosing to sell shares rather than purchase more.

This insider activity and the current valuation metrics provide investors with a snapshot of the company's recent financial and market position.

