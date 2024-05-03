On May 3, 2024, Kieran Hegarty, President of Materials Processing at Terex Corp (TEX, Financial), executed a sale of 17,190 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

Terex Corp (TEX, Financial) is a global manufacturer of lifting and material processing products and services. The company designs, builds, and supports products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals, and materials management applications.

Following this transaction, the insider's total sales over the past year amount to 62,190 shares, with no recorded purchases in the same timeframe. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed at Terex Corp, where there have been 10 insider sells and 4 insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Terex Corp were priced at $58.26 on the day of the sale. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $4.09 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 8.05, which is below both the industry median of 15.195 and the company's historical median.

The GF Value of Terex Corp is $59.49, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.98. This suggests that the stock is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.