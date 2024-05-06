On May 6, 2024, John Darby, EVP, General Counsel & Secretary of Encompass Health Corp (EHC, Financial), sold 14,543 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

Encompass Health Corp (EHC, Financial) specializes in integrated healthcare services, including both facility-based and home-based patient care. The company aims to deliver high-quality, cost-effective care across its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies, and hospice agencies.

The shares were sold at a price of $83.94, valuing the transaction at approximately $1,220,982.72. Following this transaction, the insider's direct ownership in the company stands at zero shares.

Over the past year, John Darby has sold a total of 14,543 shares and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Encompass Health Corp shows 1 insider buy and 5 insider sells over the past year.

As of the latest sale, Encompass Health Corp (EHC, Financial) has a market cap of $8.66 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 23.25, which is below the industry median of 24.68.

The GF Value of the stock is $69.69, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.2. This suggests that Encompass Health Corp is modestly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

