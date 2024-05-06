On May 6, 2024, Anthony Sandeen, President of AMI&I Business Unit at TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI, Financial), executed a sale of 23,683 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI, Financial) is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit board (PCB) products and radio-frequency (RF) components and assemblies. The company serves a diverse set of markets including aerospace, defense, automotive, networking/communications, and medical.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 23,683 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale continues a trend observed over the past year at TTM Technologies Inc, where there have been no insider buys but 12 insider sells.

Shares of TTM Technologies Inc were trading at $17.53 on the day of the sale. This price gives the company a market cap of approximately $1.81 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for TTM Technologies Inc is $14.65 per share, suggesting that the stock is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.2.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on the company’s past performance and estimated future business outcomes provided by Morningstar analysts.

