Astrana Health Inc (ASTH) Reports Robust First Quarter 2024 Results with Significant Growth in Revenue and Net Income

Continued Strategic Execution Drives Strong Performance Across Key Financial Metrics

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $404.4M, up by 20% year-over-year.
  • Net Income: $14.8M, reflecting a 13% increase from the previous year.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS) - Diluted: $0.31, maintaining the same level as the previous year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Demonstrated a significant increase of 42% compared to the same quarter last year.
  • Total Expenses: $374.2M, with a 19% rise from the prior year.
  • Guidance for 2024: Reaffirmed, projecting total revenue between $1.65B and $1.85B, and EPS diluted between $1.28 and $1.52.
  • Membership Growth: Reported a 10% increase year-to-date, bringing the total number of lives managed to approximately one million.
Article's Main Image

Astrana Health Inc (ASTH, Financial), a leading provider-centric, technology-powered healthcare company, announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. The company released its 8-K filing on May 7, 2024, revealing a significant increase in revenue, net income, and adjusted EBITDA, driven by solid membership growth and effective cost management.

1787945673119920128.png

Company Overview

Astrana Health Inc is a patient-centered, physician-centric integrated population health management company focused on delivering coordinated, outcomes-based medical care in a cost-effective manner. The company primarily serves senior patients and those with multiple chronic conditions through its healthcare delivery segment, leveraging technology to enable high-quality care.

Financial Performance Highlights

For the first quarter of 2024, Astrana Health reported a 20% increase in total revenue, amounting to $404.356 million compared to the same period last year. This growth was attributed to a 26% increase in revenues from the Care Partners segment and a 21% increase in the Care Delivery segment. Net income attributable to Astrana Health grew by 13%, reaching $14.835 million. The company also saw a remarkable 42% growth in adjusted EBITDA, emphasizing its efficient operational management and strategic initiatives.

Operational and Segment Results

The Care Partners segment, which includes services provided to healthcare providers, showed a significant increase in income from operations, up 94% year-over-year. However, the Care Delivery segment experienced a decrease in operational income by 75%, highlighting some challenges in profitability despite revenue growth. The Care Enablement segment saw a decrease of 39% in operational income, indicating areas where operational efficiency could be improved.

Strategic Developments and Forward Guidance

President and CEO Brandon K. Sim highlighted the company's strategic advancements, including the transition of members into full-risk arrangements, which are expected to represent about 60% of total capitation revenue as of April 1, 2024. For the full year 2024, Astrana Health reiterated its guidance, projecting total revenue between $1.65 billion and $1.85 billion, net income attributable to Astrana Health between $61 million and $73 million, and adjusted EBITDA between $165 million and $185 million.

"We believe our consistent execution against our strategic roadmap has set the stage for continued growth this year as we bring high-quality, high-value care to the communities we serve," said Brandon K. Sim.

Investor and Analyst Information

Astrana Health will host a conference call to discuss the Q1 2024 results further. Interested parties can access the call through the provided webcast link or by dialing in at the specified numbers. An accompanying slide presentation will be available on the company’s website and filed with the SEC.

Conclusion

The first quarter of 2024 has been a period of strong performance for Astrana Health, driven by strategic initiatives and solid operational execution. The company's focus on integrating technology and healthcare services continues to yield positive financial outcomes, positioning it well for sustained growth in the competitive healthcare market.

For detailed financial figures and further information, refer to Astrana Health's 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Astrana Health Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.