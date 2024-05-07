Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS) Surpasses Annual Revenue Forecasts with Robust FY24 Performance

Details from the Latest Earnings Report and Future Business Outlook

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Quarterly Revenue: Reported $371.8 million, surpassing estimates of $316.52 million.
  • Annual Revenue: Totaled $1.79 billion, exceeding the annual estimate of $1,733.58 million.
  • Quarterly Earnings Per Share (EPS): GAAP EPS at $0.81 and non-GAAP EPS at $1.24, both exceeding the estimated $0.64.
  • Annual Earnings Per Share (EPS): GAAP EPS at $4.90 and non-GAAP EPS at $6.59, with non-GAAP EPS exceeding the estimate of $6.00.
  • Gross Margin: Maintained strong with quarterly GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins at 51.8% and 51.9% respectively; annual margins stood at 51.2% and 51.3%.
  • Operating Expenses: Quarterly GAAP operating expenses were $140.2 million and non-GAAP expenses were $116.5 million.
  • Net Income: Quarterly GAAP net income reached $44.84 million, significantly higher than the estimated $35.52 million.
Article's Main Image

On May 7, 2024, Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS, Financial) released its 8-K filing, revealing a fiscal fourth quarter revenue of $371.8 million and a full-year revenue for FY24 of $1.79 billion. These figures notably surpassed the analyst's annual revenue estimate of $1.733 billion, positioning the company well above market expectations.

Company Overview

Cirrus Logic Inc is a prominent provider of integrated circuits for audio and voice signal processing applications. The company's offerings are divided into two main streams: portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products. These include a range of analog and mixed-signal components targeted at mobile devices, smart homes, and various applications in the automotive, energy, and industrial markets. Notably, about half of the firm's revenue is generated in China, with the remainder coming from the United States, Europe, South Korea, and other global markets.

FY24 Performance Highlights and Challenges

The company reported a significant year-over-year increase in non-GAAP earnings per share, demonstrating robust financial health and operational efficiency. According to John Forsyth, President and CEO of Cirrus Logic, the company made substantial progress by introducing new products and investing in future technologies. However, challenges such as global economic uncertainties and market volatility remain, potentially impacting future performance.

Financial Achievements and Importance

For FY24, Cirrus Logic reported a GAAP earnings per share of $4.90 and a non-GAAP earnings per share of $6.59, both of which reflect strong profitability. The non-GAAP figures are particularly crucial as they exclude one-time expenses and provide a clearer picture of the company's operational performance. These achievements are significant in the semiconductor industry, where innovation and efficient cost management play critical roles in maintaining competitive advantage.

Detailed Financial Analysis

The company's revenue for the fourth quarter was $371.8 million with a gross margin of 51.8%. The full-year revenue reached $1.79 billion with a similar gross margin, indicating consistent profitability. Operating expenses for the year were managed effectively, with GAAP expenses at $572.6 million and non-GAAP expenses at $470.4 million, underscoring disciplined financial management.

The balance sheet remains strong with $502.7 million in cash and cash equivalents as of March 30, 2024. This financial stability supports ongoing investments in research and development, crucial for sustaining innovation and market expansion.

Future Outlook and Analyst Expectations

Looking ahead to the first quarter of FY25, Cirrus Logic expects revenue to range between $290 million and $350 million. The projected GAAP gross margin is forecasted to be between 49% and 51%, reflecting ongoing operational efficiency. These projections are vital for investors as they provide insight into the company's expected financial trajectory and market positioning.

In conclusion, Cirrus Logic's FY24 performance has not only exceeded revenue expectations but also demonstrated strategic foresight in product development and market expansion. As the company navigates through the challenges ahead, its strong financial foundation and commitment to innovation are likely to continue driving its success in the competitive semiconductor industry.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Cirrus Logic Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.