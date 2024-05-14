Nathan Manning, Chief Operating Officer of Global Field Operations at Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI, Financial), sold 3,000 shares of the company on May 6, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing.

Johnson Controls International PLC is a global leader in building products and technology, integrated solutions, and energy storage. This company operates in various sectors including building management, HVAC systems, and security technologies for buildings.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 38,478 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend where there have been 16 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the sale, shares of Johnson Controls International PLC were priced at $62.86, resulting in a market cap of approximately $43.43 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 26.10, which is above the industry median of 15.57.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $66.78, making the price-to-GF-Value ratio 0.94. This suggests that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor and future business performance estimates.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to investors tracking insider activities as an indicator of potential stock performance or company health.

