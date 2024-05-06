Insider Sale at Amalgamated Financial Corp (AMAL)

On May 6, 2024, Sam Brown, SEVP, Chief Banking Officer of Amalgamated Financial Corp (AMAL, Financial), sold 8,994 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

Amalgamated Financial Corp, a financial institution, provides various banking and financial services. The company operates through its branches, offering services including commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 17,593 shares and has not purchased any shares. The company has seen more insider selling than buying, with 12 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp were trading at $25.47 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $766.42 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 8.21, which is lower than both the industry median of 9.57 and the company’s historical median.

The stock is considered Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.03, based on a GF Value of $24.61.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

