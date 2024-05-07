Q1 2024 Ultimovacs ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 05:00AM GMT

Carlos Sousa - Ultimovacs ASA - Chief Executive Officer



Good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to Ultimovacs, first quarter 2024 a business update and financial results as usual, I have with me and behind our Chief Medical Officer, in the Hans Eid our Chief Financial Officer. I remind everybody that if you have any questions, you can send it to us during the presentation and then we'll try to answer as many as possible, the at of our end.



So, if we can move to the next slide, I need to show you the slides but moving to the next one. I will give a brief introduction and Hans will cover, as usual, the clinical update, hands, the financial update, and then. I will close the meeting with some of news flow and, before we then open our new available for Q&A.



So, moving to the next slide, I think and we had recently webcast and I want to emphasize again that we remain confident in UV1's potential and are committed as a company and as a team to bringing grouping of assets across the next important data points that is everybody knows our focus into DOVACC results.



We have had