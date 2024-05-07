Q1 2024 Storskogen Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Christer Hansson - Storskogen Group AB(publ)-Interim Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, and welcome to the presentation of Storskogen's result for the first quarter of '24. I'm Christer Hansson the Interim CEO of Storskogen. And with me today, I have CFO, Lena Glader. I took on this role about two months ago, but I'm not new to the company I joined Storskogen about eight years ago initially as an investor and then that's operational Head of Trade.



Before that I've had senior positions at companies such as Dustin and Delia. Since taking on this role, I've been focused on identifying both these challenges and the opportunities that we have ahead. I will share more on that a bit later in the presentation.



To start, I would like to share some perspectives on the past quarter. And then discuss how we plan to move forward, focusing on organic growth and improving our financial health.



So thank you for being here today, and let's begin by taking a brief look at Storskogen. As you know, we are a business group with sales of about SEK35 billion of