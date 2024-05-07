Q1 2024 Storytel AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Johannes Larcher - Storytel AB(publ)-Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, and welcome to Storytel interim report for the first quarter 2024. I am Johannes Larcher, the CEO of Storytel, and I'm joined today by our CFO, Peter Messner. We are here on behalf of the entire Storytel team, and we look forward to discuss the results of start-ups first quarter with you.



Before we kick off, we want you to know that there will be ample time for questions at the end of the presentation in many ways, the first quarter of 2024 represents the completion of the transformation phase, my team and I have been working on since 2022, having refocused the company on a strategy of profitable growth, we are now seeing that these efforts are bearing fruit. Our focus on a smaller number of geographic markets, higher marketing efficiency, more clearly articulated service differentiation and higher levels of operating efficiency continued to pay off in the first quarter.



We are happy to report that subscriber and revenue growth has continued on a positive trajectory and that