Q3 2024 Coherent Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Coherent Corp. Fiscal Year '24 Third Quarter Earnings Call.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Paul Silverstein, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Paul Jonas Silverstein - Coherent Corp. - SVP of IR & Corporate Communications
Thank you, Victor, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our third quarter fiscal 2024 earnings call. On the call, we have Coherent Chair and CEO; Dr. Chuck Mattera and a number of Coherent senior leaders which Chuck will introduce shortly.
Yesterday, after market closed, we issued a press release, posted a shareholder letter and an updated investor presentation to the Investor Relations section of our website and furnished these documents in a Form 8-K. This morning, we filed our 10-Q. The shareholder letter contains the financial statements historically included in our earnings
