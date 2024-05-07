Q1 2024 Waters Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. Welcome to the Waters Corporation First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded. If anyone has objections, please disconnect at this time. It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Mr. Caspar Tudor, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Caspar Tudor - Waters Corporation - Director of IR



Thank you, Ivy. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Waters Corporation First Quarter Earnings Call. Today, I'm joined by Dr. Udit Batra, Waters' President and Chief Executive Officer; and Amol Chaubal, Waters' Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Before we begin, I will cover the cautionary language. I would like to first point out that our earnings release and the slide presentation supplementing today's call are available on the Investor Relations section of our website. In this conference call, we will make various forward-looking statements regarding future events or future financial performance of the company.



In particular, we will provide guidance