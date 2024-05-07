Q1 2024 Dorman Products Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Dorman Products first-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I'd now like to turn the conference over to David Hession, Dorman Chief Financial Officer. Thank you, sir. Please go ahead.



David Hession - Dorman Products Inc - Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President, Treasurer



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Dormanl's first quarter of 2024 earnings conference call. I'm joined today by Kevin Olsen, our Chief Executive Officer. First, Kevin will provide a business update, and I will review the quarterly results followed by closing remarks from Kevin. After that we'll open the call for questions.



By now, everyone should have access to our earnings release and earnings call presentation, which we published earlier today. These documents are available on the Investor Relations portion of our website at dormanproducts.com.



Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that our prepared