Q1 2024 Commercial Vehicle Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the CVGIQ. one 2024 earnings call. At this time, all lines are in a listen only mode following the presentation, we will conduct a question and answer session. If at any time during this call you require assistance, please press star zero for the operator call. It being recorded on Tuesday, May seventh, 2024.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Andy Chang, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, sir.



Andy Cheung - Commercial Vehicle Group Inc - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Information Technology



Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone to our conference call. Joining me on the call today is James Wey, President and CEO of CVG. This morning, we will provide a brief company update as well as commentary regarding our first quarter 2024 results, after which we will open the call for questions.



As a reminder, this conference call is being webcast and the Q1 2024 earnings call presentation, which we will refer to during this call is available on our