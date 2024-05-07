Q1 2024 Primerica Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Nicole Russell - Primerica, Inc. - SVP of IR



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Primerica's First Quarter Earnings Call. A copy of our earnings press release, along with other materials relevant to today's call, are posted on the Investor Relations section of our website. Joining our call today are Chief Executive Officer, Glenn Williams; and Chief Financial Officer, Tracy Tan.



Our comments this morning may contain forward-looking statements in accordance with the safe harbor provision of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. We assume no obligation to update these statements to reflect new information, and refer you to our most recent Form 10-K filings as may be modified by subsequent Form 10-Q for a list of risks and uncertainties that could