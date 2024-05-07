Q1 2024 Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Good afternoon, and welcome to Grocery Outlet's call to discuss financial results for the first quarter for the period ending March 30, 2024. Speaking from management on today's call will be RJ Sheedy, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Lindsay Gray, Interim Chief Financial Officer and SVP of Accounting. Following prepared remarks from RJ and Lindsay, we will open the call for questions. Please note that this conference call is being webcast live, and a recording will be available via telephone playback on the Investor Relations section of the company's website.



Participants on this call may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements that address future operating, financial or business