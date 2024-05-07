Q1 2024 DoubleVerify Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Tejal R. Engman - DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. - SVP of IR



Good afternoon, and welcome to DoubleVerify's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. With us today are Mark Zagorski, CEO; and Nicola Allais, CFO.



Today's press release and this call may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and changes and reflect our current expectations and information currently available to us, and our actual results could differ materially. For more information, please refer to the risk factors in our recent SEC filings, including our Form 10-Q and our annual report on Form 10-K.



In addition, our discussion today will include references to certain supplemental non-GAAP financial measures and should be