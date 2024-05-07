Q1 2024 Carparts.Com Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. At this time, all participants will be in a listen only mode. After the presentation, there will be a question and answer session. Please note this call is being recorded I would now like to pass the conference over to our host, Tina Amir Forsee, Senior Vice President of Global Communications and culture. Please go ahead.



Tina Mirfarsi - CarParts.com Inc - SVP of Global Communications & Culture



Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us for the CarParts.com first quarter conference call. Joining me today are David Manion, Chief Executive Officer, Brian Lockwood, Chief Financial Officer, and Michael Baker, Chief Operating Officer. Before I turn it over to David to start the meeting. I have some important disclosures. Our prepared remarks and responses to your questions could contain certain forward-looking statements related to the business under the federal securities laws. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties associated with the business