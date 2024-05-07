Q1 2024 American Public Education Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Brian Prenoveau - American Public Education Inc - IR



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to American Public Education's conference call to discuss first quarter 2024 results. Joining me on the call today are Angela Sheldon, President and Chief Executive Officer, Rick Sunderland, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Steve Somers, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy