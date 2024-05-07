Q1 2024 Inspire Medical Systems Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Ezgi Yagci - Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, Dilem, and thank you all for participating in today's call. Joining me are Tim Herbert, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Rick Buchholz, Chief Financial Officer. Earlier today, we released financial results for the 3 months ended March 31, 2024. A copy of the press release is available on our website.



On this call, management will make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All forward-looking statements, including without limitation, those relating to our operations, financial results and financial condition, investments in our business, full year 2024 financial and operational outlook and